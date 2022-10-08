Jake Paul calls out Draymond Green for $10m fight following viral Jordan Poole clip

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has offered Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green $10 million to get in the ring with him, after the clip of Green throwing a punch at teammate Jordan Poole went viral.

Draymond Green’s training altercation with teammate Jordan Poole has been a major story in the basketball world, especially since the clip was acquired by TMZ and subsequently went viral all over the internet.

In its aftermath, plenty of the internet’s most famous names weighed in with their takes on the situation.

One, predictably, came from Jake Paul. The American has never been hesitant to call out potential opponents, recently doubling down on a bout with legendary fighter Canelo Alvarez and preparing for a scrap with MMA great Anderson Silva.

This call out is more out of the Nate Robinson playbook though – the former NBA star Paul demolished in the ring back in November 2020.

Jake Paul offers Draymond Green $10m boxing match

In a series of October 7 tweets, Paul offered the Warriors forward $10m to get into the ring.

He said: “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?”

A second tweet made a joke out of initials, saying: “To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round.”

He even floated fellow NBA star Deron Williams as a potential opponent for Green, but the Warriors star has not publicly responded to Paul’s offers.

He has, though, apologized for the altercation with Poole. Golden State GM Bob Myers said: “Draymond apologised to the team. Jordan was there in the room, I was in the room, the team, the coaches, players – and we heard that.”

While the Warriors will be hoping to move on and focus on the upcoming season, Paul wants to see Green make a transition to the ring.