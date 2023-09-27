Jack in the Box sued after caseworker shoots at customer in curly fry dispute

American fast-food chain, Jack in the Box is facing a lawsuit after one of their workers shot at a customer’s car following a dispute over a missing order.

Many know how frustrating it can be to duck by a drive-thru in hopes of a quick meal only to find out that your order has been incorrectly made — or even worse, forgotten entirely.

However, that was the least of one family’s worries after a dispute over missing curly fries resulted in a worker shooting after their car.

The incident took place at a Houston Jack-In-The-Box in March 2021, with the family now hoping a lawsuit against the company will push the restaurant chain to “adjust its hiring practices”.

Anthony Ramos, his then-pregnant wife Jeraldin Ospina, and their 6-year-old daughter stopped at the restaurant for lunch but found their order was missing its fries.

When they asked an employee — Alonniea Ford — about the missing item, she “refused to fulfill the order.” Court documents obtained by Channel 8 stated that Ford then “began cursing at [the family] and yelling at them to ‘get the f*** [out of] here!’”

After throwing various items at the family, including ketchup and ice, Ford retrieved a gun and fired it after the family’s car. “Luckily”, all were able to avoid injury as Ford’s shots missed the vehicle.

Following the shooting, Ford phoned a man named Kevin Theriot in an attempt to cover up the crime. Both were arrested at the scene and Ford was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. This was later reduced to a felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Ford pled guilty in June 2022.

“I think Jack in the Box needs to do better when it comes to who is representing their companies,” Ramos said in a statement. The family also revealed they hoped Jack in the Box would put in place policies preventing employees from bringing firearms into their stores.

A spokesperson for Jack in the Box said in a statement to Eyewitness News that the company was “aware of the situation” and would “remain focused on providing a safe environment for customers and restaurant workers.”

