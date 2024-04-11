Jack in the Box reveal fan-favorite menu item returns in big shake-up

Jack in the Box has launched several new menu items on April 8, including the return of fan-favorite tiny tacos and a new item that fans can test in select locations.

Jack in the Box has completely shaken up their menu recently, with several new items being launched including the Pineapple Express range to celebrate 4/20.

Following the 4/20 additions, the fast food outlet has also made some updates to its Popcorn Chicken, added Tiny Tacos, and the Fan Favs box. So, here’s what you need to know.

Popcorn Chicken

Customers can now sink their teeth into an all-new popcorn chicken combos that come in classic, spicy, or “Sauced & Loaded” which features the popcorn chicken covered with cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheese, Good Good sauce, and buttermilk ranch. These can be bought as a combo with a large serving of curly fries and a drink for around $11.

Tiny Tacos

That’s not all though, Tiny Tacos will be returning to all Jack in the Box stores due to popular demand, except now, they’re spicy. These bite-sized tacos are crunchy, loaded with spice, and served with ranch for dipping. You can now also order these Sauced & Loaded with the same toppings as the popcorn chicken.

Jack’s Fan Favs Boxes

Fans who can’t decide what to order are in luck too, because now you can order a Jack’s Fan Favs Box that combines all your favorite sides into one meal. It contains spicy tiny tacos, original tiny tacos, curly fries & panko onion rings with ranch and avocado lime sauce for dipping. This is priced at $10.

Fans can test a new breakfast item before anyone else

Jack lovers in El Paso, Tucson, Palm Springs, or Santa Barbara can also try out the all-new Sourdough Scrambler for a limited time only. This breakfast sandwich contains scrambled eggs, hickory smoked bacon or sausage, and melty American cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Although the sourdough sandwich is still in its trial period, and the tiny tacos and Pineapple Express range are only available until June, the popcorn chicken and Fan Fav Box are here to stay.