Jack In The Box launches value menu ‘Jack’s Munchies Under $4’ amid rising fast food prices

Fast food prices have been getting higher and higher in 2024, leaving beloved fans feeling frustrated at the prospect of not being able to afford their favorite treats.

Fast food fans across the nation have been hit by the recent inflation of their favorite foods, and in a recent study, it was found that a third of Americans now consider fast food a ‘luxury’.

To combat this, other chains have been launching value menus, including Burger King and McDonald’s. Now, Jack In The Box is coming to the rescue with their version of a value menu, following in the footsteps of fast food chains around the country.

‘Jack’s Munchies Under $4’ menu features 13 items, making it more extensive than most, and includes sandwiches, tacos, sides, and even something sweet.

The menu will launch on June 3 and be a permanent fixture from here on out. But, what can you expect to find?

Jack’s Munchies Under $4 Menu

Jack’s Munchies Under $4 Menu includes:

Jr. Jumbo Jack: Beef seasoned as it grills, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onions, ketchup & mayo. Don’t let the ‘Jr.’ fool you. It packs a wallop.

Beef seasoned as it grills, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onions, ketchup & mayo. Don’t let the ‘Jr.’ fool you. It packs a wallop. Tiny Tacos: 5-piece crunchy, bite-size tiny tacos with a side of creamy avocado lime sauce.

5-piece crunchy, bite-size tiny tacos with a side of creamy avocado lime sauce. Chicken Nuggets: 4-piece warm, tender chicken nuggets. These things are like candy. Tender, crispy chicken candy.

4-piece warm, tender chicken nuggets. These things are like candy. Tender, crispy chicken candy. French Toast Sticks: 3-piece french toast sticks with syrup are the perfect accessory to any meal, breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

3-piece french toast sticks with syrup are the perfect accessory to any meal, breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Jr. Chicken Sandwich: Breaded chicken with lettuce & real mayonnaise on a toasted buttery bun. So simple, so good.

Breaded chicken with lettuce & real mayonnaise on a toasted buttery bun. So simple, so good. Jr. Cheeseburger: Beef seasoned as it grills, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Just don’t call this burger ‘junior’ to its face.

Beef seasoned as it grills, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Just don’t call this burger ‘junior’ to its face. Sourdough Grilled Cheese: A classic sandwich made with melty American and Swiss-style cheeses layered between toasted sourdough bread. Just like how Mom used to make them.

A classic sandwich made with melty American and Swiss-style cheeses layered between toasted sourdough bread. Just like how Mom used to make them. Two Tacos: 2 crunchy tacos with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & signature taco sauce.

2 crunchy tacos with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & signature taco sauce. Value Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned, crispy curly fries. The type of item you’re supposed to share, but that are too good you’ll want to keep them to yourself.

Perfectly seasoned, crispy curly fries. The type of item you’re supposed to share, but that are too good you’ll want to keep them to yourself. Value French Fries: Lightly salted potatoes fried to crispy perfection and served hot. An absolute classic.

Lightly salted potatoes fried to crispy perfection and served hot. An absolute classic. Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger: Beef seasoned as it grills, hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo.

Beef seasoned as it grills, hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Value Drink option

This menu features lots of classics that you know and love, as well as the brand new sourdough grilled cheese – perfect for a cheap lunch on the go.

Although the prices of each item are not yet available, as the name states, they will all be under $4.

This menu is currently only available for ‘Jack Pack’ members – to become a part of Jack In The Box’s reward system, simply download their app and sign up for free. This menu will be available for rewards customers in-store, online, through the app, and at drive-thrus.