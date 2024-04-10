Jack in the Box launches ‘Pineapple Express’ range for 4/20

To celebrate 4/20, Jack in the Box have created a pineapple milkshake, along with some pineapple-themed buds.

This new range at Jack in the Box, which is inspired by the hit 2008 film starring Sth Rogan and James Franco, will only be available for four days from April 20 until April 24.

These are the treats that are up for grabs for fast-food lovers who might suffer from the munchies during the international day of celebration, even if its not a real holiday just yet:

Pineapple Express shake : This beloved drink was launched a few years ago, and is back for a limited time only. The shake is thick, creamy and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The large shake is coincidentally priced at $4.20.

: This beloved drink was launched a few years ago, and is back for a limited time only. The shake is thick, creamy and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. The large shake is coincidentally priced at $4.20. Pineapple Express Red Bull infusions: These drinks are made with Yellow Edition Red Bulls poured over ice and infused with pineapple and passion fruit flavors.

These drinks are made with Yellow Edition Red Bulls poured over ice and infused with pineapple and passion fruit flavors. Pineapple Express chicken sandwich: Crispy chicken filet burger with smokey pineapple BBQ sauce, fire-roasted pineapple, and smoked bacon on a pineapple-infused Hawaiian bun. This sandwich is currently only available at stores in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas as it is still in its testing period.

For fun, fans can also purchase $2 limited edition Pineapple Express air fresheners at all Jack in the Box locations.

Jack in the Box have also teamed up with Weedmaps, (a marketplace that connects consumers with dispensaries) to roll out Jack in the Box Edible Assortment Food Trucks in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco that can be located on Weedmaps on 20 April.

Each food truck will be giving out free Edible Assortments, featuring fan-favorite items, on top of the Pineapple Express Shake, to the first 100 people.