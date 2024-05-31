Jack In The Box launch new menu item set to rival the likes of KFC and Wingstop

Back in November 2023, Jack In The Box trialed brand new crispy chicken wings in its hometown of San Diego, California.

These crispy chicken wings obviously proved popular with fans back then, because app users have reported being able to order these in certain locations.

Jack In The Box tends to be a ‘Jack’ of all trades when it comes to fast food, as their menu doesn’t really focus on one type of cuisine. They have burgers, tacos, fries, and now, even more chicken.

Will this new addition to the menu wind up giving the likes of KFC and Wingstop a run for their money?

These bone-in crispy wings join chicken nuggets and chicken tenders in the coop at Jack In The Box, and fans who have seen these at their local drive-thru report that they come in three flavors: Buffalo, garlic parmesan, and classic.

The wings come in portions of 8 or 12, and can be served as a combo with fries. They come packaged nicely in a box with a generous portion of three ranch dips for extra flavor.

When it comes to flavors, Jack In The Box has pretty much covered all bases with classic chicken wing flavors, and drive-thrus are listing that it’s $8.99 for 8 wings, and $15.99 for 12 – if you want to make it a combo, you’ll be adding a charge of $3.

Anthony Pardilla These wings have been spotted on the menu at several locations.

People on Reddit were speculating as to when Jack In The Box officially launched these wings, and it seems that they did not advertise this new menu addition on any of their online channels, making for a pleasant surprise when customers paid a visit.

Adam Padilla, a YouTube food blogger who reviewed these wings states in his video that he was driving past a Jack In The Box, saw they had wings, and ‘turned his a** around.”

“Either I’m living under a rock, or they did not advertise this, because I did not know they did wings.”

Although it’s not clear when these wings were launched, or if they are available at all Jack In The Box locations, several Reddit users confirmed that they were able to order these wings at their local drive-thrus, and through the Jack In The Box app.

