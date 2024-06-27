Jack in the Box teams up with Deadpool for all-new menu item

Jack in the Box are going the extra mile for the Deadpool v Wolverine film by launching a whole new product based on Deadpool’s favorite food – The chimichanga.

The film follows Wolverine and Deadpool’s long-standing love/hate relationship, and Jack in the Box have clearly shown whose side they are on with their latest release.

The Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will be available for a limited time only, and come in one-of-a-kind Deadpool themed packaging.

Jack in the Box Jack in the Box new chimichangas.

The all-new chimichangas are flavored with southwest chicken and can be ordered two ways to satisfy your cravings:

Classic ($3.50) – 3pc Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas. The classic Mini Chimichangas are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box — and the first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball.

– 3pc Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas. The classic Mini Chimichangas are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box — and the first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball. Sauced & Loaded ($4.50) – 3pc Southwest Chicken Mini Chimichangas with shredded cheddar, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce & taco sauce.

The Mini Chimis will also join Jack’s Tiny Club. These new indulgent mini snacks join Jack in the Box’s beloved menu of small yet mighty foods, Tiny Tacos and Mini Churros that pack a punch without breaking the bank.

Article continues after ad

The Mini Chimi Bang Bangs will be available at Jack locations nationwide, on Jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from July 15 to September 15. Jack Pack members can get early access on the Jack app starting July 8.

Article continues after ad

More exciting news for Marvel fans

In addition to this limited-edition Deadpool product collaboration, Jack in the Box will also be supporting the film’s release by:

Fandango x Jack in the Box : Moviegoers who are also Jack Pack members will receive a $5 Fandango credit when they order $20 or more on the Jack app or on their website.

: Moviegoers who are also Jack Pack members will receive a $5 Fandango credit when they order $20 or more on the Jack app or on their website. San Diego Comic-Con: During San Diego Comic-Con, one Jack in the Box San Diego location will offer limited-edition Collectible Deadpool and Wolverine Big AL Packs while supplies last. Jack in the Box are keeping under wraps which branch this is though, so keep your eyes peeled.

During San Diego Comic-Con, one Jack in the Box San Diego location will offer limited-edition Collectible Deadpool and Wolverine Big AL Packs while supplies last. Jack in the Box are keeping under wraps which branch this is though, so keep your eyes peeled. Limited-Edition Packaging: For a limited time customers can also get the Spicy Chicken Strips (2pc) and Waffle Sticks (3pc) in special Deadpool packaging.

For a limited time customers can also get the Spicy Chicken Strips (2pc) and Waffle Sticks (3pc) in special Deadpool packaging. Limited-Edition Antenna Balls: The classic Mini Chimichangas are also available for order in a $10 Fan Favs Box — and the first 100 customers will also receive a Deadpool x Jack in the Box antenna ball.

National Fried Chicken Day

QSR Magazine Happy National Fried Chicken Day.

The celebrations don’t stop there though, because Jack in the Box are giving away free chicken sandwiches on National Fried Chicken Day. If you didn’t know already, put July 6 in your calendar.

On July 6, get a free chicken sandwich (yes, any chicken sandwich) with a $1 purchase.

Article continues after ad

To redeem, sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com. Offers are valid for both new and existing Jack Pack members.

If all that excitement hasn’t satisfied your appetite, there are also lots of deals you can grab to celebrate The Fourth of July.