Massive fight breaks out after Island Boys get slapped in “crazy” Fousey livestream

Streamer Konvy was seen slapping one of the members of Island Boys during a recent live stream from Fousey. This resulted in him being chased by the two twins.

A recent influencer meet-up that saw the likes of Island Boys, N3on, Fousey, Jack Doherty, and Konvy come together went south after a fight broke out among the group.

Fousey and his crew met with the Island Boys to do more random boxing sessions at a house and things started getting wild.

Article continues after ad

At one point during the stream, Konvy is seen standing between the Island Boys during his interaction with N3on, who is seen lying on the couch.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t touch me, bro,” one of the Island Boys tells Konvy, who goes on to push him. The two started hurling expletives at each other while the bodyguards tried to contain the situation and keep them away from each other.

The twins then try to attack Konvy. They threaten each other to not touch them. At one point, Konvy slaps one of the Island Boys and he is pushed out of the door of the house by the bodyguards.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans defend Konvy for standing up for N3on

While some fans expressed how ‘crazy’ the live stream drama was, others hailed Konvy for defending N3on.

“Konvy REAL for sticking up for N3on ONG,” one person said. “Konvy has gained my respect, ong he’s him,” another expressed.

Article continues after ad

Some, however, thought it was all fake.

“FAKE, this N3on, Kovey and Island Boys drama was fake AF,” another Twitter user expressed.

This is not the first time one of Fousey’s streams takes a wild turn. During a recent subathon on Kick, the streamer was seen walking in the middle of a busy freeway.