Island Boys’ Flyysoulja responds to OnlyFans “incest” claims with brother

Island Boys’ Flyysoulja has responded to backlash after he and his brother Kodiyakredd uploaded photos together to their joint OnlyFans account.

On July 5, Dexerto reported that the Island Boys had joined OnlyFans with their very own join account, risking a ban in the process due to “incest” claims.

Videos and pictures of the twin brothers kissing sparked backlash on social media, with many calling them “nasty” in the process.

Now, Flyysoulja has responded to the backlash and “incest” claims in an exclusive comment to TMZ.

Article continues after ad

Flyysoulja responds to Island Boys OnlyFans backlash

Right as their OnlyFans page was going viral, the Island Boys’ posted a video on TikTok showing them making out with each other.

In a comment to TMZ, however, Flyysoulja responded to the backlash. Saying that he has no sexual feelings for his brother, and it isn’t the first time they’ve kissed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We’re both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act,” he said.

Instagram: kodiyakredd

He also mentioned that they put the clip for “another reason” though, telling TMZ they wanted to see how “f*cked up this world is.”

Article continues after ad

Flyysoulja went on to slam his critics, saying the video of them kissing has garnered more attention than the videos of him doing philanthropic acts like providing food to the homeless.

The Island Boys began gaining popularity back in 2021 with their song “I’m An Island Boy” going massively viral throughout TikTok.

They’ve since revealed their true thoughts about the popular song, calling it “trash” in an interview with Steve-O.