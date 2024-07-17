During his IRL stream in Hungary, IShowSpeed confronted a diner for randomly flipping him off at a restaurant, which led to his security guards leading him away.

IShowSpeed’s livestream in Budapest saw him visiting various spots across the city, including a traditional Hungarian restaurant where he enjoyed a Goulash soup.

However, as the YouTube star tried to leave the restaurant, with a mob of fans following him, a diner suddenly put up her middle fingers towards him. “Middle fingers at me?” a surprised Speed asked, approaching her table.

He continued to question her, before the woman’s friend told the 19-year-old to not be “aggressive.” Still confused, Speed said: “No, she put a middle finger up to me, why though?”

A man at the same table then asked him to back off, to which the YouTuber argued that the woman flipped him off for no reason. “We’re just trying to eat dinner,” the man said. “I’m trying to eat dinner too, so don’t get mad at me,” Speed responded.

The content creator eventually apologized for the disturbance caused by his fans, who were chanting, shouting, and asking for photos with him. The male diner accepted his apology, and requested that he allow them to enjoy their dinner in peace.

“Okay, well next time, tell that young lady not to throw a middle finger at me, cause I didn’t do anything to her, okay? Have a nice dinner,” Speed replied before he was escorted out by his bodyguards.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the confrontation, with some praising the streamer for standing up for himself. “Speed stood on business, I rate it,” one person wrote. “Speed has a valid point,” another said.

Others could understand the diner’s frustration. “Bringing a mob of people to a restaurant where other people are trying to eat is not cool,” one commented. “She didn’t need to flip him off but I can understand the frustration,” another added.

This comes after iShowSpeed’s chaotic IRL stream in Austria, where he had to beg his fans to stop damaging his cars.