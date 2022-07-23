IShowSpeed smashes massive YouTube milestone following stream ban

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Hugely popular content creator IShowSpeed has finally hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube after receiving a two-week ban from the platform.

IShowSpeed had no trouble setting himself to become one of YouTube’s most famous faces after he was banned indefinitely from streaming on Twitch in December 2021.

However, the streamer has found himself in hot water on numerous occasions since then. This includes being banned from Valorant for his sexist outburst towards a fellow player, then a community guideline strike from YouTube for streaming an adult Minecraft mod.

Following on from the two-week ban, Speed shared his dismay at not being able to hit the 10 million subscriber mark before the strike. However, his fans quickly set to work and change things for him.

On July 23, Speed revealed to his fans that following on from his YouTube suspension, he had hit the huge milestone of gaining 10 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Speed thanked his dedicated fanbase for their contributions in helping him reach the milestone.

Fans congratulated Speed on the huge achievement. His friend and fellow streamer Adin Ross, for instance, congratulated Speed saying: “Hardest working mf I know. Well deserved brother.”

Yet, it was also a bittersweet moment for some given how Speed won’t be able to post or stream anything on YouTube for two weeks due to his suspension.

Although it is only a temporary suspension according to YouTube, in an Instagram post announcing his subscriber boost Speed said: “We did it all, goodbye.”

As a result, many are his fans are speculating as to how long Speed could be gone for but it seems as if he’ll be back in some form.