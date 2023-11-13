Was IShowSpeed banned on Instagram? Internet celeb’s accounts vanish as fans speculate

Fans of popular YouTuber IShowSpeed have noticed his Instagram account is no longer accessible, leaving many to speculate whether he was banned.

American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known online as ‘IShowSpeed’, rose to fame in 2021 for his dramatic outbursts and meltdowns on stream.

His hot-headed online persona, however, has more than once landed him in hot water, with IShowSpeed facing disciplinary actions from platforms for his antics on numerous occasions.

Now, it seems he may have gotten himself into trouble once more, fans of the YouTuber noticing both his main and burner accounts on Instagram have mysteriously disappeared.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Twitter, fans shared screenshots of IShowSpeed’s account seemingly taken down by the platform. When the link to his Instagram is clicked, the following message appears, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Article continues after ad

As of right now, it is unclear whether the YouTuber deactivated the accounts himself or if Instagram took action against IShowSpeed. Considering his past controversies, however, many have assumed it to be later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There have been reports online that he was banned by the platform, though these have yet to be verified or confirmed by IShowSpeed.

This wouldn’t be the first time IShowSpeed has lost access to a platform, earning himself multiple suspensions from YouTube and permabans from both Valorant and Twitch.

As to why he would have lost his Instagram accounts, that remains to be answered. Certain speculation implies IShowSpeed may have been banned for political comments, but these claims remain unproven at the time of writing so be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.