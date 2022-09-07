IShowSpeed screams with horror after trying Kylie Jenner lip challenge

Popular YouTube star IShowSpeed decided to have a try at the Kylie Jenner lip challenge during his livestream with disastrous results.

It was hard to escape the hashtag ‘#KylieJennerChallenge’ back in 2015 as young people from across the world attempted the bizarre hack to get the same plumped lips as the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star.

However, with the method producing some shocking results, medical experts and even Kylie herself warned against the lip challenge, encouraging fans to embrace their natural beauty.

Seven years later, the trend has thankfully died away now. Although, that didn’t stop IShowSpeed from wanting to have a go. As always, do not try this at home.

IShowSpeed tries Kylie Jenner lip challenge for first time

On September 7, IShowSpeed uploaded a clip from his livestream in which he attempted the Kylie Jenner lip challenge.

As the method instructs, he put a small glass around his lips and started to suck it so it stayed in place for a whopping 15 minutes.

As he removed the glass, he was horrified to find that his lips had swollen up to an enormous size and that he couldn’t stop dribbling causing him to start screaming with terror: “What the f**k! What just happened to my lips?”

After his viewers mistakenly informed him that the change was “permanent” he claimed: “I just ruined my life doing this stupid a** challenge […] what do I do?”

This certainly isn’t the first time that Speed has pulled off some shocking stunts during his livestreams. The streamer also set off a Pikachu firework in his room and was subsequently banned from a theme park after livestreaming on a roller-coaster.

However, Speed breathed a sigh of relief after finding out from his friend that the effects weren’t permanent and would likely go away after a few days.