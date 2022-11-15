Pokimane panics after accidental wardrobe malfunction on Twitch stream

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys moved fast to delete a VOD after an accidental wardrobe malfunction during an Overwatch 2 stream.

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers on the internet with millions of followers across multiple platforms and is widely considered to be one of the faces of Twitch.

During a November 15 broadcast, the streamer went away from her computer for a bit and when she returned, her shirt was left open, leaving her chest exposed for her viewers to see.

“Hello, so I have a scientific question for everybody,” she said before seemingly discovering that she had her breast out.

Twitch/pokimane Pokimane’s Overwatch 2 stream was halted after a wardrobe malfunction.

Clips of the incident were soon removed as well as the VOD, but some users were quick enough to grab the footage and share it on Reddit.

“Seeing this clipped feels illegal,” one remarked.

However, many shared their concern for the Moroccan-Canadian, saying they felt bad for her following the “embarrassing” wardrobe malfunction.

Not to be deterred, however, Pokimane continued with her broadcast, but only after changing outfits.

The streamer has yet to address the incident on Twitter and it’s unclear if she’ll face any repercussions from Twitch, such as a potential ban.

Amazingly, this incident happened just days after Pokimane reported that she was targeted in a fake lingerie company scam trying to get her to send spicy photos of her.