IShowSpeed asks viewers to help with school exam, gets trolled into failing

YouTube star IShowSpeed has been tricked by his viewers once again, this time being trolled into failing his school quiz.

IShowSpeed became an overnight sensation back in April, as an old clip resurfaced and showed him berating a female teammate while playing Valorant.

Now, the 17-year-old star has over 10.8M subscribers on YouTube and is arguably one of the biggest creators at the moment. With such a large audience, however, come quite a few trolls.

Recently, the popular streamer has been swatted by the police and even contemplated taking a break after harassment from haters. Now, his viewers have even somehow tricked him into failing a school quiz.

In his stream on August 25, the young creator opened his online school website, which showed him failing his classes with straight Fs.

IShowSpeed then went on to complete his overdue assignment in global economics, where he asked his viewers to help him.

Of course, they saw the prime opportunity to troll the streamer by purposely giving him the wrong answers. Clueless as to what was going on, the streamer thanked his viewers before seeing the results, only to show that he didn’t even get a single answer correct.

“You mother f**kers, you **** in the chat are so stupid,” he shouted. “Y’all are so dumb! Y’all want me to fail,” he exclaimed. “Bro, chat, y’all want me to fail, the f**k!”

Similarly, the same almost happened again for his other assignments, but luckily he scored a bit better. However, he still sits with an F in most of his classes. Always remember to stay in school kids.