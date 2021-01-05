Logo
When is OfflineTV’s Rust server coming back? Server goes down to add new features

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:18

by David Purcell
Rust streamers
Valkyrae / Myth

OfflineTV

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch in recent times, with some of the platform’s biggest streamers coming together to play, and viewers shouldn’t be worried to see it shut down. It’s coming back soon with some updates. 

Those who tune into the OTV server’s action regularly will know the likes of xQc, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Myth and more have been mainstays.

The action players have been enjoying is about to be shaken up, however, as a new server update is being rolled out. For those wondering how it’s going to look when the dust has settled, we’ve brought together all of the confirmed details for you in once place.

Facepunch Studios
The new OTV Rust server is coming soon.

OfflineTV Rust server return date/time

As confirmed by BaboAbe on Twitter, the original server will be shut down from January 5, and it will be relaunched on Thursday, January 7.

The new server is scheduled to go live at 5pm PST / 12pm AET / 1am GMT / 8pm ET.

The Twitch streamer confirmed that more details will be revealed on his stream, including rules, general information on the servers, and more, in due course.

What’s changing?

Those who have been watching along and like what they’re seeing may be disappointed to know things won’t be the same on January 7, when it returns.

Twitch star Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek confirmed that the OfflineTV crew and Facepunch devs are hoping it will take things to the next level with some new features, so we’ll have to wait and see.

While PVP and RP will still be major points, the server splits means that you might not see some of the same battles. If one becomes more competitive based,  this will likely be the destination for xQc, Myth, Dafran, and others who have been playing this way.

Shroud Rust OfflineTV
xQc / Myth
xQc has cemented his place as one of the main antagonists on the OfflineTV Rust server.

On the other hand, another server could be for the general roleplaying experience. Previously, streamers who wanted to play separate styles were actually together in the same server.

Abe has also confirmed: “We’re not going to have as many people this time around and mainly focus on RP with some incentivized PvP. Rules will be enforced better and there are a lot more custom elements to protect everyone and their experience!”

The changes to the server might not be favored by some viewers, as the original was uber-popular, but only time will tell if it’s an improvement.

Entertainment

Expert claims PewDiePie could be trying to dodge tax with offshore account

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:39

by Jacob Hale
pewdiepie
Instagram: pewdiepie

PewDiePie

A tax expert has accused PewDiePie of attempting to dodge paying his taxes in the UK, with plans to shift his company, PewDie UK Ltd., to Cyprus.

PewDiePie is one of the biggest online entertainers on the planet. His YouTube channel, in excess of 100 million subscribers, firmly plants him as the most subscribed-to individual creator on the platform, and as such, means he’s doing well to fill his wallet, too.

While PewDiePie is Swedish, he has resided in Brighton, England for much of his life, and director of the UK-based PewDie UK since April 2019.

Now, though, he has appointed two new directors to the company — and it’s believed that they will help him reduce his tax bill by migrating the company from the UK to Cyprus, where the new directors are based.

pewdiepie in field with dog
Instagram: pewdiepie
PewDiePie is one of the highest-earning YouTubers.

According to this report from Input Mag, the two new directors — Andreas Menelaou and Kseniia Milevska — have provided a correspondence address on PewDie UK Ltd. that is their own company’s base, Andreas Menelaou LLC in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Tax expert Nimesh Shah, CEO of Blick Rothenberg, told Input Mag that this is likely down to PewDiePie’s desire to take advantage of the reduced tax rates — 19% in the UK, over 50% higher than the 12.5% taxation in Cyprus.

“From a tax perspective, what I think they’re trying to do is they’re trying to migrate this UK company to Cyprus,” he said. “If the decisions, the overall management, and strategic decisions are conducted outside the UK, you can migrate that company outside the UK for tax purposes, and therefore the UK lets go of it and corporation tax.”

pewdiepie and wife marzia
Instagram: pewdiepie
PewDiePie and his wife, Marzia, have discussed emigrating to Japan — but “it depends on a lot of things like taxes.”

Popular YouTuber Kwebbelkop also commented on the matter, saying that “most of them [top YouTubers] are going to start considering looking for ways to minimize the amount of money they have to pay.” Adding “a lot of people try to keep it as secret as possible because it can be damaging for their reputation.”

Of course, it is not yet possible to prove that this is exactly what is happening, but it does appear to these experts that Kjellberg is trying to look for ways to maximize his earnings — and cut his losses.

It’s also worth noting that this is not an illegal procedure. It’s incredibly common for those earning a certain amount of money to register their companies in offshore accounts so as to reduce tax payments. But, as Kwebbelkop notes, while not illegal, these decisions can damage reputations, so PewDiePie is unlikely to be shouting about his company’s move.