CodeMiko in tears after explaining more details about her Twitch ban: “It hurts”

Published: 7/Feb/2021 11:12

by Connor Bennett
CodeMiko's technican crying holding a cat
Twitch: CodeMiko

CodeMiko

The face behind CodeMiko, The Technician, got a bit emotional talking about her most recent ban from Twitch, explaining that it hurt because she thinks some believe that she might be a little toxic.

VTubers have been on the rise across Twitch and YouTube in the last few months, with some avatars having a bit better production than others. 

Though, CodeMiko takes it to the next level. The popular Twitch streamer uses a high-tech movement-tracking suit to display her avatar, with viewers being able to get involved by displaying messages on her body. 

However, the VTuber was suspended from Twitch early into 2021 for showing someone’s personal details on stream, but made her return at the start of February following a few weeks off. 

CodeMiko smiling at the camera during Twitch stream
Twitch: CodeMiko
CodeMiko is a virtual streamer with ‘The Technician’ being behind everything.

After ending her February 5 stream as CodeMiko, the Technician took over, revealing some of the things she’d been working on building for her virtual avatar, including a quiz show scene for future streams.

Some fans quickly quizzed her on the ban and what it meant moving forward, which included her removal from Hivemind – a Twitch Gaming quiz show. “So Twitch mandated that I get removed from Hivemind, they removed me from all the other events as well that they were going to have for me.

“It hurts because I feel like they see me as a toxic person or something,” the clearly emotional streamer said, wiping away tears. “I get it though, I do get it.”

The Technician was able to quickly compose herself to continue on with the stream, answering further questions about the suspension, as well as talking about changes to CodeMiko. 

Her most recent ban wasn’t the first time that the CodeMiko channel has been suspended – it’s suffered suspensions before. Though, fans will be hoping that there are no further suspensions and that they can enjoy watching the VTuber’s hilarious interviews for a while yet.

Who is Gorilla Glue Girl? TikTok goes viral after hair malfunction

Published: 7/Feb/2021 8:15 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 8:18

by Tanner Pierce
Gorilla Glue/TikTok, @im_d_ollady

Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl” has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter after uploading a video of her explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of normal hairspray, showing off the disastrous results. Now, she’s going to hospital to get it fixed.

Sometimes you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for in life. You either grab the next best thing, or you go without, so you have to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, it seems like one TikToker made a grave mistake when using a substitute for her hairspray.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user ‘im_d_ollady’ explained how, when she ran out of Got2B Glued hairspray, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray and used it on her hair, instead.

The result is as disastrous as you might expect. The glue has locked her hair in place completely, and it’s almost impossible to get out.

Gorilla Glue
In a new viral video, one TikTok user described how she used Gorilla Glue as hairspray.

While Gorilla Glue is normally sold in a paste form and is known for being incredibly strong, the version she used on her hair was a spray version, which, according to the company, delivers a “clear, permanent bond that’s moisture resistant.” This is going nowhere without serious help.

According to Brown, she’s attempted to wash her hair fifteen times to no avail, and that it’s been stuck this way for around a month now. Currently, it’s unclear what solution, if any, would help her in this situation.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

Regardless, the video has garnered massive attention online. In less than 24 hours, the video has managed to get over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

That’s not counting the numerous re-uploads on across other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Gorilla Glue Girl finally gets medical help

People following the saga have managed to get the hashtag ‘#GorillaGlueGirl’ trending on Twitter as they wait for daily updates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

Thankfully, she’s getting help. She’s checked into a hospital, and doctors are trying to help her figure out how to get the glue out of her hair. Her Instagram post of her getting treatment has reached 150,000 likes in under 12 hours.

Hopefully her pain will be over soon, and she can brush her hand through her hair with ease in just a few days. However, the remnants of her painful trial will forever live on in the internet’s heart.