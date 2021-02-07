CodeMiko in tears after explaining more details about her Twitch ban: “It hurts”

The face behind CodeMiko, The Technician, got a bit emotional talking about her most recent ban from Twitch, explaining that it hurt because she thinks some believe that she might be a little toxic.

VTubers have been on the rise across Twitch and YouTube in the last few months, with some avatars having a bit better production than others.

Though, CodeMiko takes it to the next level. The popular Twitch streamer uses a high-tech movement-tracking suit to display her avatar, with viewers being able to get involved by displaying messages on her body.

However, the VTuber was suspended from Twitch early into 2021 for showing someone’s personal details on stream, but made her return at the start of February following a few weeks off.

After ending her February 5 stream as CodeMiko, the Technician took over, revealing some of the things she’d been working on building for her virtual avatar, including a quiz show scene for future streams.

Some fans quickly quizzed her on the ban and what it meant moving forward, which included her removal from Hivemind – a Twitch Gaming quiz show. “So Twitch mandated that I get removed from Hivemind, they removed me from all the other events as well that they were going to have for me.

“It hurts because I feel like they see me as a toxic person or something,” the clearly emotional streamer said, wiping away tears. “I get it though, I do get it.”

The Technician was able to quickly compose herself to continue on with the stream, answering further questions about the suspension, as well as talking about changes to CodeMiko.

Her most recent ban wasn’t the first time that the CodeMiko channel has been suspended – it’s suffered suspensions before. Though, fans will be hoping that there are no further suspensions and that they can enjoy watching the VTuber’s hilarious interviews for a while yet.