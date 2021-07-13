Is Charli D’Amelio appearing on Dancing with the Stars? Derek Hough sparks rumors

Professional dancer Derek Hough has officially sent social media into a tizzy after claiming he’d like to see TikTok star Charli D’Amelio make an appearance on a future season of Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars is entering its 30th season, with professional dancer, actor and singer Derek Hough returning as a judge.

The show is known for conscripting talent from all walks of life — from television to music and more — to face off in a televised dance competition alongside professional dancers to determine which non-dancing celebrity can take home the victory.

While the program has featured all manner of celebs in the past, rumors have sparked that TikTok’s top content creator could be joining the fray, thanks to a statement made by Derek Hough in an interview with celebrity news outlet Hollywood Life.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio)

In the interview, Hough gushed over the D’Amelio sisters, claiming that Charli’s background in dance would be perfect for the show, alongside her surging success on social media.

Read More: Olivia Rodrigo confirms romance rumors with Adam Faze after kiss photos go viral

“I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there,” the Latin dance star said. “Charli’s a really talented dancer, and she’s obviously crushing it in the TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”

Hough’s comments aren’t coming out of the blue; the dancer claimed he had the chance to meet the D’Amelio family during his tour a few years ago, and it’s safe to say he was a fan of the experience.

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 13:45)

“They were obviously super sweet!” he continued. “When I met their mom and dad, they were like, ‘Oh, we’ve seen you live, we were in the front row!’ And it was awesome… and to see them just explode, it’s super cool.”

Needless to say, Charli’s possible stint on Dancing with the Stars could draw quite a few eyeballs — but it may continue the ongoing conversation of proper dance credit, should she decide to use a few viral dances in her routine.