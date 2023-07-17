Is Ariana Grande divorced? Singer spotted without a ‘wedding ring’

Ariana Grande has sparked speculation about her marriage with Dalton Jacob, as she was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Ariana has riled up the assumptions around her marriage yet again at her latest appearance. Fans were curious about the missing ring on her finger previously as well.

The singer was seen at the Wimbledon men’s match as she was sitting between Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield. The images of Ariana from the event have now gone viral.

As she was seen reacting to several moments in the match, one picture captured her gasping as she put her right hand on her mouth while her left hand rested on her lap, without a ring.

The Internet thinks Ariana is no longer married

These pictures have given rise to some mixed reactions as users online wonder if Ariana and Dalton are separated. But some fans have come to the singer’s defense as others criticize her for the pictures with Jonathan.

Some users said it wasn’t necessary to always wear a wedding ring while others requested that they leave her alone. A Twitterati said, “I hope y’all realize Ariana has been with Dalton longer than ANY of her exes but people still say they don’t trust him and that her fleeting old relationships were better.”

Other users began sharing how they or people they know do not wear wedding rings all the time. Another user reminded critics saying, “Please Jonathan is gay and you all are just jealous that Ariana is married to a nice guy like Dalton.”

Internet users speculated about her ring because she was last seen with it in April and her choice of being less open about her personal life on social media does not give a lot of story to fans either.

Is Ariana Grande divorced?

It has not been confirmed that the singer has gotten divorced. Ariana posted a picture on her Instagram story with her husband Dalton on their second anniversary in May, where the couple looked happier than ever, proving that they are still together.