IRL Twitch streamer harassed while filming outside of restaurant

IRL Twitch streamer CookSux encountered an angry group of customers after filming outside of the restaurant at which they were seated, resulting in the streamer being harassed and told to move along.

‘CookSux’ is an IRL Twitch streamer that posts about his daily activities and is known for his unique sense of humor and engaging disposition.

However, the streamer has run into trouble more than once. Previously while live CookSux was threatened with a knife, and in another instance he was attacked by a group of teenagers.

Now he has added to his streak of bad luck after restaurantgoers harassed the streamer for inadvertently capturing them on film.

In the latest clip, CookSux is first approached by an elderly man who stated, “You’re not allowed to film us. I have a right to my image.”

After the man requested that CookSux turn off his camera, the streamer tried to resolve the issue by saying he will “keep going” and move away from the restaurant.

But the interaction didn’t stop there, with the man getting increasingly more aggressive and demanding CookSux “erase the images” he had allegedly taken.

“If you have an issue we can call the police,” CookSux calmly responded, resulting in another customer involving himself.

Instagram: cooksux This isn’t the first time CookSux has faced aggression while streaming

The second upset customer told CookSux, “You are not in your country.’

When the streamer asked for an explanation for the statement, questioning whether racism was involved, the older men began shouting. CookSux was told to “get off” and “get the f*** out of here” multiple times.

Luckily another passerby stepped in, breaking up the disagreement and blowing a kiss to CookSux’s audience.

