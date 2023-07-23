IRL Twitch streamer hilariously brings tiny lunch to world’s smallest park

One IRL Twitch streamer journeyed across Portland, Oregon, to visit the world’s smallest park; the perfect location to enjoy her tiny lunch.

Mill Ends Park is the smallest park in the entire world, found in downtown Portland, Oregon. It consists of only a single tree located in the median strip and is only 2 feet across.

Dick Fagan, a columnist for The Oregon Journal, first planted flowers at the location in 1948 after a planned light pole failed to be put up in the opening. He subsequently created what would become an urban legend surrounding the park’s purpose, naming it “the only leprechaun colony west of Ireland” — thus ensuring its protection long after his death.

Named an official city park in 1976, Mill Ends Park continues to attract visitors, including one Twitch streamer who brought along a fitting lunch for the journey.

Elly, who goes by ‘f1elly’ on Twitch, specializes in racing games and often streams IRL. Recently, as a part of her Detour Diaries series, she decided to take viewers with her to the world’s smallest park — Mill Ends Park.

“I was thinking that we go to the grocery store and we make a little lunch… like a mini picnic,” Elly said at the start of her stream. “So we have a mini lunch for a mini park.”

She went on to give some background on the park’s history, including its bizarre connection to leprechauns.

“Many of [Fagan’s] columns describe the lives of a group of leprechauns… Fagan claimed to be the only person who could see the head leprechaun, Patrick O’Toole,” Elly said. “Over the years, contributions have been made to the park such as a small swimming pool and a diving board for butterflies, many statues, a miniature Ferris wheel — which was brought in by a normal size crane — and the occasional flying saucer.”

Twitch: j1elly One of Elly’s tiny sandwiches for her tiny picnic

As promised, Elly prepared a tiny lunch for the occasion consisting of two sandwiches and some kombucha. However, eating at the park was less exciting than anticipated as the sandwiches had since been soaked by juice on the drive, resulting in a very “soggy” picnic.

“I’m just surprised that the entirety of the park was one decently sized tree. I thought they would have it a little more curated with grass and little trees — almost like a little Bonzai garden,” Elly concluded.

But she did give Mill Ends Park some credit, stating, “It’s legitimately the world’s smallest park, I mean, that’s impressive in itself, is it not?”

