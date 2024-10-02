Twitch streamer completes jaw-dropping 3,000 KM walk across Japan

Twitch streamer Sensei_Martian is going viral after completing a grueling 3,000-kilometer walk across the country of Japan, from its southernmost point to its northernmost point.

Twitch is a live-streaming platform with a wide variety of content for just about anyone to enjoy, but travel broadcasts are some of the most popular.

Creators like Jinny and JakenBake are famous for sharing their trips abroad with fans – but another broadcaster is stealing the spotlight in this streaming genre thanks to his eye-popping achievement.

Sensei_Martian is a Twitch streamer with nearly 9,000 followers who just completed an over 3,000 km trek across Japan. His journey started from the country’s southernmost point at Cape Sata, ending at its northernmost point in Cape Soya on October 2, 2024.

The trip took over 169 days to complete, first starting in April 2024, and he walked the entire way (aside from taking a ferry to Hokkaido, the country’s northernmost island).

Sensei_Martian streamed the very end of his journey just as the sun set at Cape Soya, marking a perfect finale to his lengthy travels… but he says there’s still “more to come.”

The streamer has lived in Tokyo for eight years and first traveled to Japan in 2016 from Oklahoma after buying a one-way plane ticket with “no plans, job, or visa” and has “been figuring things out” ever since.

Funnily enough, Martian isn’t the only Twitch streamer to make his way across Japan without the help of a car, plane, or boat. Broadcaster CDawgVA regularly hosts a charity cyclethon where he and other content creators bike their way across Japan to raise money for nonprofit organizations.

Martian’s achievement follows another big physical task after German Twitch streamer Arda Saatçi finished a 3,000-kilometer ultra-marathon all the way from Berlin to New York City in September.

That same month, French YouTuber Inoxtag climbed Mount Everest and commemorated the occasion by wearing Luffy’s straw hat from One Piece.

Streamers are doing big things in the world; from walking across entire countries to climbing Mount Everest, they’re proving that it’s possible to surpass one’s limits. You just have to start somewhere.