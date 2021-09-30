IRL streamer stunned after stranger randomly assaults him

An IRL streamer was absolutely baffled after a stranger on a bicycle randomly went past and kicked him in a rather sensitive area for seemingly no reason.

IRL streams are almost always home to some of the most bizarre and mindblowing occurrences on Twitch. From streamers completely missing famous celebrities to being attacked and robbed by a monkey, you can always expect something weird to happen.

Unfortunately, this often comes in the form of violence, perhaps only ever de-escalated thanks to the presence of a camera.

For example, earlier in September 2021, a streamer called CookSux was randomly approached by a complete stranger in Hawaii, who confronted him for a fight.

In a similar encounter, Peeguu was doing in IRL stream in Taipei when he was left dumbfounded by a surge of violence from a random stranger cycling past.

In the clip, Peeguu is just minding his own business on his phone while sat on a bench, when the stranger cycles past and gets extremely close, kicking him before cycling off.

After staring at the stranger for a moment, Peeguu said: “That guy kicked me in the nuts. I should’ve f**ked him up.”

The streamer swiftly moved on, saying that “he missed” and suggesting that he “thinks that guy’s a viewer” of the stream.

Regardless, it must be concerning for IRL streamers to see some of the trouble that occurs during these streams.

Needless to say, whether he was a viewer or not, this violence is completely unacceptable.