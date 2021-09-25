Spanish Twitch streamer crashes moped in scary IRL moment

During a late-night IRL stream exploring Italy, popular Spanish Twitch streamer ‘Kidi’ crashed his moped just moments after getting on it.



IRL streams can potentially make for the craziest content on Twitch, as streamers travel across the world on hilarious adventures to make the best content possible, though it can put the creators in scary and difficult situations.

From stalkers and stream snipers following them to concerning interactions with the public, IRL streamers can sometimes go through a lot of trouble on their wild and spontaneous adventures, and most of the time it’s not at their fault.

This time around, it’s streamers falling off mopeds, as a Spanish IRL Twitch streamer known as ‘Kidi’ crashed his moped just moments after jumping on it.

During a late-night stream exploring Italy, the Spanish streamer decided to rent a moped to get around quicker, but it didn’t get off to a good start, as Kidi almost drove straight into a parked car after jumping on the moped.

Following the near-miss on the parked car, Kidi suddenly hit the floor, leaving the bike skidding across the floor.

As onlookers approached the streamer with their concerns, he blamed the fall on the slippery road. “I don’t know what happened, I think it was just slippery. So slippery, I don’t know why. I’m okay.”

Fortunately, Kidi was unharmed by the fall, which could’ve ended very differently, and he pretty much jumped back on the bike instantly.

This time around, Kidi was being a bit more cautious with his driving.