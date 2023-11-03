Two more streamers in Japan called out for disruptive behavior by frustrated viewers

Even more live streamers are being called out for disruptive behavior in Japan after two separate incidents were captured and subsequently called out by viewers.

Lately, a slew of broadcasters have been called out for their disruptive behavior during their visits to Japan.

The country is known for its politeness and rigid social rules — a mere few of which include being quiet on public transportation, not eating while walking, taking off your shoes inside someone’s home, avoiding blowing your nose in public… the list goes on.

It’s generally accepted that ‘when in Rome, do as the Romans do,’ and the same applies to Japan. Many foreign visitors are usually aware of the country’s etiquette and culture, at least to some extent… but some live streamers are breaking Japan’s rules to a jaw-dropping degree.

We’ve covered the drama surrounding controversial Kick streamer ‘Johnny Somali,’ who was arrested twice and officially charged after months of shouting offensive statements and harassing locals in Japan.

Another creator by the name of ‘Fidias’ was also called out for his behavior during a YouTube challenge he filmed, wherein he fled from police and hopped on public transport without paying.

Now, two other streamers are facing backlash for their behavior while staying in Japan.

Two more streamers under fire for disruptive behavior in Japan

In early November, two clips surfaced from two separate broadcasts showing foreign streamers breaking Japanese social conventions.

One clip, taken from Twitch streamer ‘Waterlynn’s’ broadcast with fellow streamer ‘JakeNBake,’ shows a foreign streamer walking across a street at a red light at night while filming and speaking loudly.

Other pedestrians remained waiting at the curb until the light changed, as jaywalking is both illegal and heavily frowned upon in Japan. “He’s a French guy making a TikTok about, ‘Look at the Japanese people waiting at this little crosswalk, and watch me pass it, haha,'” JakeNBake claimed.

Both Waterlynn and JakeNBake were not impressed by the guy’s actions — but another creator also came under fire for breaking convention in a separate stream around the same time.

Twitch streamer Narzake was live streaming in a restaurant at night when he was shushed by the woman dining with him. When he didn’t pipe down, a worker at the restaurant approached him and signaled for him to lower his speaking volume.

Commenters weren’t happy with Narzake’s loudness, with quite a few saying he’d be speaking too loudly even in Western countries like America.

These are just the latest incidents in a string of issues caused by foreign streamers in Japan — issues that have even been called out by Japan’s Cabinet Secretary Matsuno, who said they were “invading privacy and causing a public nuisance” in a public statement just last month.