Internet finds man on Bumble after wife says he abandoned her

Molly Byrne
woman's husband found on bumble after abandoning herInstagram: etnow

The Internet helped track down a woman’s husband who allegedly ghosted her while she was pregnant over a year ago.

A woman from Massachusetts has gone viral for alerting the internet about her husband supposedly abandoning her for a whole new life.

The woman alleged that her estranged husband didn’t want the ‘family lifestyle’ anymore and left her about a year ago, changing his name and number. She was also pregnant when he decided to “ghost” her.

After not being able to reach her husband, the woman posted to Facebook and asked if viewers could contact her if they came across him.

“He’s British and charming AF. He’s a chef and probably working in the hospitality industry somewhere… if you’re working with him, if you’re dating him or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me,” the woman wrote.

woman and her estranged husbandX/Twitter: littleapostate
The couple in question before he allegedly ghosted her a year ago.

Once her post went viral, someone claimed to have seen her husband using the dating app Bumble in the Dallas, TX, area. She also received “hundreds” of messages from viewers who claimed to have details of the husband’s whereabouts.

“I’ve gotten more than enough information to locate him,” the woman wrote in an updated version of her original Facebook post.

“Truly, I only want to see this situation resolved so me and my children can restart our lives and fix the damage done,” she continued to write as she asked viewers not to ‘threaten’ her husband.

Though the woman has multiple children with her estranged husband, she intends to divorce him as soon as possible.

