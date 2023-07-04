Influencers attend ‘tone deaf’ factory tour of Shein amidst backlash

Shein has responded to allegations questioning the company’s ethics by inviting influencers on a factory tour. But instead of clearing the company’s name, their response was met with more backlash.

Online fast fashion brand Shein is well-known for selling trendy clothes at rather cheap prices. But the brand has since been called out as unethical.

Shein has faced many serious allegations over the years; from abusive working conditions to using hazardous materials. There are many reasons why buyers are choosing not to support the company anymore.

Article continues after ad

In an attempt to put these allegations to rest, however, Shein recently invited influencers to a factory tour — only for it to catastrophically backfire.

Influencer Dani, who goes by ‘danidmc’ on Instagram, was one of Shein’s attendees and originally spoke highly of the tour.

Dani shared videos to TikTok of her getting ready and styling herself in Shein clothes, expressing her excitement over the tour. She continued to support the brand, claiming the factory presented no ethical issues.

Article continues after ad

Despite many viewers calling out the problematic company and questioning Dani’s assessment, the influencer initially doubled down on her claims.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“You would have done the exact same thing as me,” Dani said in a now-deleted video, defending her choice to attend the tour.

But with the backlash mounting, Dani has now revoked her previous support for Shein and announced she “terminated” her relationship with the company.

“I led us to the wrong path and I’m very aware of that now,” Dani told viewers in an Instagram post. “I am ready to take accountability and look at myself and look at my role in my industry.”

Article continues after ad

Many fans have questioned the sincerity of Dani’s apology, while others are determined to ensure Shein remains in the spotlight for its controversial ethics.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.