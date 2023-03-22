Influencer divides viewers after wearing crop top to friend’s wedding

A TikToker left viewers divided after revealing that she was going to wear a crop top to her friend’s wedding.

Content creator Olivia Sutherland (oliviaandliving) shared a video to discuss her potential outfits for a wedding that day.

For her first option, she paired a long ruffled skirt with a black cropped tank top. She noted that the look would then be completed with a black clutch and black heels.

Olivia then paired the same brown skirt with a light beige tube top, cream-colored stilettos, and a white bag for the second outfit option.

“I’m just a little bit nervous, I’m scared people are going to think it’s too crystal white,” she explained in the clip, which has over 265,000 views. “It’s definitely beige, but I just don’t want to be that person.”

However, the TikToker said she preferred the second attire over the first one, since it’s a lot more “summery” and “suited the wedding vibe more.”

“I leave in a few hours!” she wrote in the video caption. “Which outfit for a wedding?”

TikTok divided over wedding guest wearing crop top

TikTok users in the comments were divided over the attires. Some thought both the tops were too ‘inappropriate’ to wear to a wedding.

“None! Tops kinda look like under garments,” one person wrote. “Skirt is gorgeous, don’t think the tops are appropriate for a wedding sorry,” another said

“Skirt is stunning. Tops no. They were disappointing,” a third shared.

Others, however, approved of her looks and encouraged her to wear the beige top with her skirt.

“The beige is absolutely fine, it’s simple and looks lovely! I think it’s completely appropriate for a wedding!” one commented. “They both look good, maybe beige though,” another added.

Olivia later posted a follow-up video showing off the final outfit, captioning the clip of her at the wedding: “A controversial wedding guest look apparently.”

This is not the first time a wedding guest’s sparked criticism on TikTok for their outfit. Previously, a woman was slammed for wearing a white dress to her friend’s wedding.