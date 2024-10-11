Police pull over Florida man wakeboarding through Hurricane Milton flooding

A group of Floridians went viral for getting pulled over during their joyride through streets that were flooded from Hurricane Milton.

After Hurricane Milton hit the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, October 9, the streets of affected areas flooded, making safety even more critical for travelers.

Despite the damage and blocked roadways, a group of Florida men took their truck out to wakeboard through the flooded streets.

During a viral clip from TikToker ‘DaRealChad,’ he and his friends could be seen sitting in the bed of a truck. In tow, someone held onto an orange rope attached to the hatch. As he wakeboarded through the flood, the Floridian thrashed from side to side in his man-made waves.

“Hurricane Milton got nothing on us,” the TikToker captioned his post.

The group’s fun came to a halt, though, when police officers pulled them over. As a female officer spoke with the driver, two others sat in the bed of the truck shaking their heads with disbelief.

Though their actions held consequences, viewers of the viral moment found their escapade humorous.

“Most Florida thing ever. I love our people,” commented one.

“They look like they had a blast!! Come on, seriously? I wouldn’t give them a ticket. I would probably laugh,” added another.

Though many areas in Florida had a mandatory evacuation, some residents stayed back to weather the storm. Influencer Caroline Calloway went viral for saying she was going to “die” after not being able to evacuate.

Another Florida man known as ‘Lieutenant Dan’ also caused quite the stir when he refused to leave his docked boat – which was in the direct path of the Hurricane.

After his story went viral, Kick streamer Adin Ross offered him a new boat worth up to $100,000 as well as a Kick deal so he could stream his future voyages.