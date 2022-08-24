Indian man asks MrBeast for photo without realizing who he is

Popular YouTube philanthropist MrBeast revealed that he was approached by a man in India who asked for a photo. When MrBeast asked what his favorite video was, the Indian man had no idea what he was talking about.

With over 100 million subs on YouTube on his main account alone, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has become one of the most popular influencers on the internet.

Having such a viral presence on the internet comes with its real-life interactions as well, with fans approaching the creator whenever he goes out in public. Fan interactions don’t always go as planned, however.

MrBeast has recently detailed his interaction with someone while traveling in India which is a great example of things not going as planned.

MrBeast details his interaction while traveling in India

In a series of tweets on August 24, MrBeast explained that a man approached him for a picture while walking around India.

“So I asked my translator to ask him what his favorite MrBeast video is and he said that he doesn’t know what a MrBeast is and just wanted a photo with a tall white guy lol,” he added.

While MrBeast’s interaction with the Indian man simply ended with him not knowing who Jimmy is, many other IRL interactions haven’t gone quite as smooth.

Back in September 2021, Twitch streamer Cooksux had a stranger attempt to fight him during a stream.

On August 14, 2022, another streamer was bit by a child while broadcasting in Turkey.

Popular IRL streamer JinnyTTV recently crashed her scooter on stream as well, despite being banned in the past for “dangerous activity.”

Although the Indian man didn’t know who MrBeast was when he asked for his picture, it’s safe to assume that he probably is aware of him now.