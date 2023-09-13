MrBeast takes photo with random guy he mistook for Elon Musk

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson revealed that he got a photo with someone who he thought was Elon Musk, and, well, the internet hasn’t been too kind to him about it.

Over the past few years, MrBeast and Elon Musk have been in pretty regular communication. Prior to the Tesla CEO purchasing Twitter – which he’s now renamed X – the pair had swapped a few tweets, with Donaldson offering him tips for how to dominate YouTube.

Since he purchased the social media platform for $44 billion, Musk has promised that the YouTuber can run things if something happens to him, and MrBeast is definitely going to hold him to that.

So, it’s only natural that when he thought he’d spotted Elon in person Jimmy would try and get a photo with him. However, it turns out that it wasn’t actually the Twitter/X owner that he’d had a chance run-in with.

MrBeast mistakes actor for Elon Musk

That’s right, on September 12, MrBeast revealed that, while at the All-In Summit in LA, he’d bumped into someone that he’d mistaken for Elon and decided to ask for a photo.

“I thought this guy was Elon Musk but as I got closer I realized he wasn’t but I was in too deep on the picture to back out,” he posted, including the photo of himself looking pretty sheepish as the selfie was taken.

“I can feel the pain in the thumbs up,” one fan replied. “Dude grabbed a selfie with Elon Buff,” another joked. “I don’t think Jimmy realizes how funny this is,” another said. “Hashtag embarrassing,” commented another.

It didn’t take fans long to figure out that he’d bumped into Canadian actor Kevin Durand, who has starred in X-Men: Origins, Wolverine, and Real Steel.

Musk was scheduled to speak at the conference, so it’s no surprise that MrBeast made a mistake. Maybe when they finally do meet, they’ll be able to replicate this photo.