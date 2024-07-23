Delivery app fires Kick streamers after “harassing” customers for content

Kick streamers Nick White and Ice Poseidon were fired from a delivery app after the duo began “harassing” customers during their broadcast.

Throughout the years, there have been numerous streaming metas – many of which have caused plenty of controversy in the community.

From Twitch’s hot tub and censor bar metas to just playing Pokemon Go, many creators flock to the most popular types of content to maximize their potential audience.

In late July, Ice Poseidon and Nick White tried their luck at joining a delivery app and bringing food to customers, but this potential new meta was nipped in the bud quite quickly when their stream went off the rails.

In one clip posted to X, Nick White picked up an order at a restaurant and accidentally showed a receipt that revealed the customer’s name and phone number.

To make matters worse, when the duo pulled up to the customer’s house to drop off the order, Nick dropped it on the ground, causing it to spill. Meanwhile, Ice Poseidon called the customer and asked for a $10 tip only to be hung up on.

Ice’s quest for large tips even saw the streamer pretend to have cancer. While in the lobby of a building, the customer explained that he couldn’t come down because he was sick, resulting in Ice getting on the phone and claiming that he had cancer.

“I have cancer. I left the food here, it’s on the table. But I have cancer and you have the flu and you can’t walk downstairs and I came across town for you. I require a $7 more tip,” he demanded.

Eventually, the app stopped working on Ice Poseidon, resulting in him to call the company and speak to a representative.

“Your account is currently inactive. Your account was deactivated due to harassment,” the employee explained.

Ice Poseidon was not happy and warned he’d be seeing them in court for “wrongful termination,” but was just hung up on soon thereafter.

It doesn’t seem like the food delivery meta is going to be the next big thing, especially with the potential harm it can cause by doxxing random customers.

Kick, meanwhile, hasn’t banned either Ice Poseidon or Nick White for the controversial content with the latter still planning his own $100K Hunger Games-style competition later in the summer.