HyperX Queued Up Winners announced: The next big streaming stars?

HyperX recently launched a brand new showcase with the intention of finding and celebrating creators who are “Queued Up” to be the next big stars. After 10 days of voting, the winners of the competition have officially been announced, so let’s check out who won!

With an initial cut of 20 creators for the start of the first-ever Queued Up creator competition, HyperX announced that five creators would win an opportunity of a lifetime.

The winners will receive a six-month paid contract as HyperX ambassadors, a gaming room revamp complete with various products from the company as well as a special trip to Las Vegas. They will also join what they’re calling ‘HyperX Heroes,’ which will have the winners take part in a content series and special activations with other members of the group.

HyperX Queued Up 2021 Winners

Every single one of these creators has shown they have what it takes with tens of thousands of followers across social media and their Twitch channels.

The Queued Up 2021 winners are:

Tuonto – Twitch

Krystalogy – Twitch

Loughh – Twitch

Cahlaflour – Twitch

Yoojin – Twitch

⭐️ Congrats @loughtv ⭐️ Lough’s passion for gaming, design, and film make him one of the most innovative rising creators of 2021 💪! #QueuedUp 2021 Class

📺 https://t.co/Y6FYIhe7ag pic.twitter.com/KMtMVYx56d — HyperX (@HyperX) October 30, 2021

The competition began with a group of 20 creators who were hand-picked by HyperX’s selection committee consisting of the top content creators, gaming industry veterans, members of the HyperX team, and HyperX talent ambassadors including 100T Fuslie, FaZe Ew0k, and more.

And, stay tuned for next year to see who makes it into the Queued Up class of 2022.