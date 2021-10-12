HyperX Queued Up launches to find the next big streamers: How to vote

HyperX is launching a brand new annual showcase, which will find and celebrate some of the up-and-coming names in streaming – content creators who are “Queued Up” to be the next big stars. And, you can vote for your favorites, who will advance to the next stage.

Starting in 2021, Queued Up will pick a ‘class of five’ each year to showcase, starting with a pool of talent that fans can vote for.

The winning five will then be signed up to a six-month paid contract as HyperX ambassadors, as well as receive a gaming room revamp complete with HyperX products, and a trip to Las Vegas. They will also join ‘HyperX Heroes’, to take part in content series and digital activations with other ‘Heroes.’

HyperX Queued Up 2021 Creators

20 creators have made the initial cut, all of whom stream on Twitch. Some of these streamers already boast over 100,000 followers and are partners, while others are just starting out, with under 10,000 followers.

These 20 creators were nominated by HyperX’s hand-picked selection committee consisting of top content creators, gaming industry veterans, members of the HyperX team and HyperX talent ambassadors. This includes talent such as 100T Fuslie, FaZe Clan’s Ew0k, professional basketball player Aerial Powers, and NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster.

How to vote in HyperX Queued Up

Voting starts on October 12, and runs for 10 days, with the final votes cast on October 22. To vote, you’ll need to sign up on the Queued Up website, and you’ll then be able to dish out five votes per day across your favorite creators.

After voting closes on October 22, the five finalists will be announced at a livestream event at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, on October 30. During the event, the 2021 Queued Up class will takeover the livestream, play some games, and give fans the chance to get to know them better.

“We continue to be amazed by the rising number of content creators and we want to highlight and celebrate their talent with our new annual Queued Up showcase,” said Stephanie Winkler, director of marketing at HyperX. “By providing helpful resources and an avenue to elevate and empower dedicated content creators, HyperX is focused on helping the next generation of talent grow and scale their brand.”

We’ll be keeping you up to date here on Dexerto with Queued Up 2021 as it runs throughout October.