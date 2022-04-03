‘Huggy Wuggy’ TikTok trend prompts police warnings amid disturbing videos

Police have warned parents about videos of the character Huggy Wuggy from the game Poppy Playtime that are going viral on TikTok and YouTube, explaining that it’s something that “you certainly wouldn’t want children exposed to.”

TikTok has had its fair share of spooky or downright terrifying trends over the years, and one that has been particularly popular on the platform is songs and videos about the creepy villain Huggy Wuggy from the game Poppy Playtime.

Poppy Playtime is a survival horror game designed by MOB Games, which sees players attempt to survive in an abandoned toy factory while avoiding various enemies.

One of the most notable villains is Huggy Wuggy, a furry blue monster that has inspired a huge range of fan content including the song ‘Free Hugs,’ which includes lyrics such as: “Running round in a darkened room, Make a friend, I will be there soon, Sink my teeth in and you’re consumed.”

Videos about the character have garnered millions of likes and views across TikTok, but now police are warning parents about the kind of content may be seeing in relation to the frightening figure.

Cyber protection officer for Dorset Police, Chris Conroy, told The Sun: “There are videos people have made, songs people have made, and it’s popping up all over YouTube and Tik Tok using this quite graphic imagery of this bear-like character with razor-sharp teeth.

“It’s based around jump scares and things you certainly wouldn’t want children exposed to.”

Children are also reportedly recreating the game at school, repeating lyrics included in fan songs about Huggy Wuggy to each other.

One mother-of-two said: “I believe it’s accessible on Youtube and it’s really frightening that this Huggy Wuggy has snuck in under my radar as a parent and infiltrated my child’s mind without me even being aware.”

Back in January, a UK school informed parents that children were recreating the sinister actions of Huggy Wuggy, and warned them that content filters on sites like YouTube may not block videos about it as a result of the cute name.