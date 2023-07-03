What is the Baby Blue trend on TikTok? Disturbing fad goes viral

A scary trend known as the ‘Baby Blue ritual’ has been horrifying TikTok users on the app. Here’s everything to know about the fad.

TikTok is home to a variety trends, ranging from harmless skincare hacks to dangerous challenges that specialists regularly warn against.

While many trends on the platform are light-hearted and fun, TikTok has also had its fair share of scary ones over the years too, most recently with the disturbing April 24 hoax.

Now, a spooky challenge called the ‘Baby Blue ritual’ has been taking over people’s For You Pages, and it’s been compared to the myth of Bloody Mary. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the Baby Blue ritual on TikTok?

Baby Blue, or Blue Baby Blue, is an urban legend about a game that is played in bathrooms. If you perform the ritual, a wicked ghostly baby will supposedly appear in your arms.

To play this game, you must go into a bathroom by yourself, turn off the lights and lock the door. Then stare into the mirror, and hold out your arms like you’re rocking a baby. As you do this, chant the words “Baby Blue, Blue Baby” 13 times without making a mistake.

If done right, you are supposed feel the weight of an invisible infant in your arms. The baby will get heavier as it ‘grows’ bigger, and you will feel it scratching your arms. Before it gets too heavy, you have to quickly take the ghostly baby, flush it down the toilet and leave the bathroom.

According to the legend, if you don’t do it fast enough, a hideous woman will appear in the mirror, yell “Give me back my baby,” and break glass with her screams. If you’re still holding the baby, she’ll kill you.

Many TikTokers have gone viral performing this ritual, with some claiming to have summoned the ghosts, while others have suggested that it’s nothing more than a harmless game.

As scary as the ritual sounds, it’s only an urban legend, and of course, there is no evidence of ‘Baby Blue’ being linked to deaths, nor are there any TikTok videos showing the ghostly baby or woman.