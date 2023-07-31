Experts warn against TikTok’s disturbing ‘Fairy Flying’ trend

Experts are warning against a disturbing TikTok trend that has users posting videos of themselves seemingly hanging in the air to appear like a flying fairy.

TikTok has been a hotbed of creative content for several years now, with users constantly looking for fresh and unique trends to try and share on the short-form video app.

However, not all of them are safe, whether it involves experts warning against smearing beef tallow across your face or users holding their breath until they pass out.

Now, experts are expressing concerns over a new viral TikTok trend that sees people posting videos of their bodies seemingly floating or hanging in the air, mimicking a flying fairy.

These clips are shot in a specific manner, showing bodies from the shoulder-down, chest-down, or hips-down, giving the illusion that they’re hanging lifeless in the air. Despite the trend amassing millions of views, many viewers have found it unsettling and triggering.

Experts warn against ‘Fairy Flying’ TikTok trend

In a comment to the New York Post, child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Josh Stein said: “The #fairyflying trend could be triggering or bring about negative emotions for people who have experienced suicidal ideation or have loved ones who’ve attempted or committed suicide.”

He continued: “Even in its most innocent form, videos that depict people hanging could be disturbing to some. This speaks to one of the major challenges of TikTok and social media — things go live and without awareness of potential consequences or warnings.”

TikTok has previously removed content and phrases from its platform after deeming them harmful to viewers. Searching for prohibited terms often results in a “Your safety matters” message.

While some viewers have pointed out these ‘Fairy Flying’ videos seem disturbingly similar to death imagery, the platform has a clearly stated policy against content promoting suicide and self-harm.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support is available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).