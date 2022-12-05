Mollymoon2 is taking over TikTok with creepiest videos ever

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

If you’re looking for some spooky and disturbing videos to watch on TikTok, you may want to give Molly Moon a look, as her posts are going as viral as ever.

As TikTok has gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, creators have found ways to carve out a lane for their own content.

Sure, the short-form video app started as a dance and music-focused platform, but it’s changed a lot since then. Take a few scrolls through your dedicated For You Page and you’ll find a plethora of content, with a lot of being unique to a handful of creators in particular.

Some have put in hours of work to stand out from the crowd as well, including Molly Moon, who has racked up close to 250,000 followers on TikTok to date with her incredibly terrifying posts that resemble a point-and-click adventure game.

Who is Molly Moon on TikTok?

That’s right, the TikToker might not have the massive following of someone like Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, or Khaby Lame, but she’s carved out an impressive niche for herself with the interesting videos.

The majority of Molly’s posts start off with her trademark line of “excuse me, sir,” as she delivers it in a toe-curling manner. More recent videos have seen her deliver it with a robotic voice changer, which only adds to the creepiness.

Overall, the videos are pretty short, but they capture attention as you’re expecting a jump scare or spooky moment. Though it doesn’t always happen, you’ll likely come away feeling a bit disturbed.

As noted, fans have been pretty impressed with her posts, as some have racked up millions of views. “These are truly incredible. Kind of like a point and click adventure and the art style makes me nostalgic and terrified at the same time,” said one. “This is horrifying in a good way. Very original,” added another.

Molly’s videos seem prime for another big rise, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see her quickly eclipse the 250k follower mark and start eyeing up some bigger milestones.