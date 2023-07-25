“How to Xeet” image explained: False X Help Center screenshot goes viral

A fake “X Help Center” screenshot showing “How to Xeet” has gone viral just hours after Elon Musk began rebranding Twitter to X. Here’s everything we know about it.

On July 24, 2023, Elon Musk’s Twitter began rolling out a rebrand of the popular social media site. Now called “X,” users of the platform quickly made it clear that they aren’t fans of the new brand.

Among the chatter about the rebrand, many were left wondering what to call posts on the site as the preexisting “Tweet” is synonymous with “Twitter.”

A fake “X Help Center” showing “How to Xeet” with viral just hours after the switch to X. Here’s everything we know about it.

Are tweets now called Xeets?

At the time of writing, X has not revealed a new name for posts on the former Twitter site. However, many users have been convinced by a screenshot posted by Brett Dashevsky claiming that the “How to Tweet” page in the Twitter Help Center had been updated.

Showing “X Help Center” in the top left of the site, the screenshot says “How to Xeet” alongside instructions on how to do just that.

“A ‘Tweet’ is now officially referred to as a “Xeet” according to X’s new help center page,” Brett said in the tweet.

It quickly went viral, amassing almost 13 million views in less than a day’s time — and many people were left to believe that the screenshot was real.

However, at the time of writing, the Twitter Help Center page in the screenshot still reads “How to Tweet” with the company’s former, more recognizable branding.

It’s possible to edit every single web page locally using your browsers dev tools, which is presumably what Brett did to create the viral post on X.

We’ll update you if X does update that page, but, in the meantime, we’re all left without a proper verb for posting on the newly-branded site.