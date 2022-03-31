How to watch Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

Showing off upcoming games and content for the Meta Quest, the 2022 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase gives us a peek into the future of the VR platform. Here, we’ll show you how to watch along.

It’s that time of the year again as the Meta Quest is in the spotlight with a brand new showcase centered around its future.

According to Meta, fans can expect to see “new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the next years, and many surprises.”

With a rather vague description of what we can expect, as of March 31, the only proper way to figure out what games will be announced for the Meta Quest is to tune into the live broadcast.

So here’s where you can watch the showcase.

How to watch Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

When does Meta Quest Gaming Showcase start?

Formerly known as the Oculus Gaming Showcase, the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will air on April 20, 2022.

What time will it be streamed?

It will be streamed via Facebook, YouTube, Oculus TV, and Twitch at 10:00 am PT, 1:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm UK, and 3:00 am AEST.

What games could we expect to see?

While what to expect from the showcase remains a mystery, a surprise may be waiting for us if we’re using last year’s event as a metric for what we could see.

Last year brought us a massive announcement from Capcom as they brought their iconic Resident Evil 4 to the Meta Quest.

Outside of the showcase, we were also given a tease about a possible Grand Theft Auto San Andreas VR remake and little to no information about VR renditions of both Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed-both of which haven’t had any actual details about since. Lastly, there is a chance we could receive information regarding the Among Us VR port which was last seen at the Game Awards in December 2021.

So with this year, we may be in for a treat.