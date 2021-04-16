Resident Evil 4 VR: release date, trailers, gameplay details, more - Dexerto

16 years after the original release of Capcom’s Resident Evil 4, Facebook has announced a brand new Virtual Reality port for the Oculus Quest 2. Here’s everything we know about the release.

In the midst of Resident Evil’s 25th-anniversary celebration, Capcom made a few big announcements. While the spotlight is clearly on Resident Evil Village, an old classic is returning in a brand new way.

Resident Evil 4 – which first released on the Gamecube in 2005 – is making its way to VR. From when it’ll be available to all the new details, here’s what you need to know.

Resident Evil 4 VR release date

While the new VR port of Resident Evil 4 was only just announced, no exact release date has yet been locked in.

It’s more than likely we see the new release at some stage throughout 2021, however. Especially with it being a celebration of Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary.

Resident Evil 4 VR platforms

In a unique collaboration between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studio, the new VR port is being designed as an exclusive for the Oculus Quest 2.

This means no other VR headset will have access to the title at launch. Despite launching Resident Evil 7’s VR mode exclusively with PlayStation VR, this new port will not be available on Sony hardware.

Resident Evil 4 VR brings new First Person mode

As you would expect from a VR port, the new Resident Evil 4 release comes with a unique addition for the title: First Person mode.

For the first time ever, players will be able to gain a new perspective on the classic horror game. Allowing players to “step inside” for the first time should add a new “richness and depth” to the experience, VP of Content at Facebook Reality Labs Mike Verdu said.

The entire game appears to be playable in this new mode from start to finish. Expect plenty of heart-pounding moments as the terrors of Resident Evil 4 get closer than ever before.

Resident Evil 4 VR in the Oculus Gaming Showcase

Outside of this early announcement, fans can expect to see more in the near future. Resident Evil 4 VR will be featured in the upcoming Oculus Gaming Showcase.

This livestream event kicks off on April 20 across the Oculus Facebook and Twitch streams. We’ll be sure to update you here with all the biggest info from this event.