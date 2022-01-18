Looking for the best Oculus Quest 2 games you can play in 2022? You’ve come to the right place. Here are our picks.

VR has gone from being a science fiction dream to a key part of tech and innovation in just a few years, and the Oculus Quest 2 might be the most accessible headset available today.

Developed by Meta (formerly Facebook), it’s an all-in-one solution that comes with controllers and doesn’t require a beefy PC rig to get the most out of it (although if you do have one, you can hook that up, too).

If you’ve just got an Oculus Quest 2, or are looking for something new to play, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 games in 2022. From rhythm shooters to puzzlers and even a full Battle Royale, here are our picks.

The best Meta Quest 2 games in 2022

Superhot VR

Superhot may have begun as a “flat” game, but its VR version remains the best way to play it. Superhot VR plays with a unique but simple concept – time only moves when you do.

Playing out as a series of combat puzzles, sitting still will let you plan your next move in perpetuity, letting you dodge bullets, throw items, and punch opponents as if you’ve stepped into The Matrix.

Nothing in VR compares to punching an opponent, grabbing their gun as it falls to the floor, firing at another enemy before hurling your weapon at another. It’s essential.

Pistol Whip

If Superhot VR is The Matrix, then Pistol Whip is John Wick. This rhythm shooter puts guns in your hands and sets you roaming through colorful levels to take out enemies that outnumber you dozens to one.

Thankfully, movement is automatic, so you get to focus on the shooting. While you can play Pistol Whip as a straight-up, Time Crisis style on-rails shooter, those looking to hit the highest scores will want to time their fire to the beats of the game’s thumping soundtrack.

And yes, you can do the “cross arms and shoot bad guys on either side” pose that you’ve always dreamed of.

Population One

A Battle Royale in VR sounds like a stressful way to spend an afternoon, and while Population: One does get a little tense, it’s so fun that it’s easy to want to jump straight back in after a match is over.

The Battle Royale formula is becoming increasingly stale, but a change of perspective works wonders for the usual “land, loot, hunt” gameplay loop. Shooting in Population: One feels solid, but it also takes a cue from Breath of the Wild with some liberating climbing mechanics that let you literally get the drop on your opponents.

You can even spread your wings to glide when you leap off of a building, meaning traversal can be closer to Apex Legends than it is to PUBG.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Thoughts on the TV show aside, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners marks one of the most impressive VR games available for your Quest 2.

As you can imagine, you’ll be going face to rotting face with the undead, armed with guns, blades, and your fists. As you make your way through New Orleans in the game’s campaign, you’ll find all sorts of surprises – and not always the good kind.

Expect gory combat, impressive visuals, and an unnerving sense of dread every time you check behind you.

Star Wars: Vader Immortal

Lightsaber fans have a lot to enjoy on this list (spoiler for the next entry), but Vader Immortal is the closest you’ll get to wielding one in an actual duel.

This trilogy of Star Wars vignettes adds up to a relatively short title, but throughout its runtime, you’ll be meeting iconic characters, battling droids, and going toe-to-toe with Lord Vader himself.

There’s also a Dojo mode to hone your Jedi skills with, for when you’re done with the story and want to experience the excellent combat without losing a virtual limb to Anakin.

Beat Saber

Arguably the poster child for VR, Beat Saber is just as addictive on the Oculus Quest 2 as it is on any other platform.

The concept is simple – you slash colored blocks with the corresponding lightsaber, taking note of the directions you need to slash in. The joy of Beat Saber is not only in its pulsating soundtrack but also in its customizability.

Players can tweak almost everything in each song, slowing things down, removing arrows, or opting to play with a single hand. That makes it accessible for VR newcomers, while also offering the chance to show off in front of your friends when you hit Expert mode.

Moss

For a perfect way to experience scale in VR, Moss is a nifty third-person platform that puts you in the adorable little scarf of a mouse named Quill. She’ll wander through diorama-inspired worlds where you can peer into scenes to help solve puzzles, and just enjoy your little companion’s company.

Moss is one of Quest 2’s best-looking titles, too. Its world is dense with detail, and Quill’s animations are endlessly endearing whether you’re uncovering secrets or swinging a sword.

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

The perfect test of coordination and communication, Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes is a multiplayer game where you’ll team up with your friends in the room.

Through the Quest 2, you’ll see a complex bomb, covered in keypads, buttons, and wires to cut. As you’d expect, you’ll need to disarm it, but your friends are the ones with the intel on how to do that via their phones or tablets.

What follows is a frantic conversation about serial numbers, wire colors, and which parts need to be removed in what order, all while a clock ticks down. It’ll certainly get you sweating.

So, there you have it – our picks for the best Oculus Quest 2 games in 2022.