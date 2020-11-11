How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments - Dexerto

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase

2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife

7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink

9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV

1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase

3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement

4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast

5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife

7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent

9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad

2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament

5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife

6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad

2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil

4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live

5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament

9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale

11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!