 How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments - Dexerto
How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX


EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!

Logan Paul & Mike Majlak slam TikTok as “most toxic platform”

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:10 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 12:44

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul and Mike Majlek on Impaulsive podcast
YouTube: Impaulsive

Impaulsive Logan Paul Mike Majlak TikTok

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have slammed TikTok as “the most toxic platform” on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast

Since its rapid rise as a platform from 2019 to 2020, TikTok is one of the most-downloaded apps globally. The app’s biggest creators are quickly taking over YouTube stars in terms of popularity — Charli D’Amelio, who is about to hit 100 million TikTok followers, surpassed Logan Paul long ago.

But on Tuesday, November 10, Mike Majlak explained that he thinks that the platform is by no means perfect and that it promotes damaging behavior. He explained that when it comes to dark humor, TikTok is the worst platform.

Mike described how some TikTokers peg their viewers as “too sensitive” if they’re offended by their “dark humor.” The podcast hosts brought up the humor in Borat 2, and how Sacha Baron Cohen makes it work, but when it comes to TikTok, Mike said, “You didn’t put a storyline together, you didn’t create something, some beautiful piece of art.

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul holding a mop
Instagram: heybigmike
Mike Majlak is the co-host of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

“There’s a lot of people on TikTok who think being mean quickly is dark humor. It’s not. That’s called being mean, being ruthless, and being disgusting. There’s a huge difference between the craft and the art of creating dark humor and just being a f**cking asshole.”

Logan responded by saying “There’s a group of people who would tell you no. There’s a group of people who will watch Borat 2 and be sick to their stomach that this type of content was released.”

(Topic starts at 17:35)

He continued, “I’ve said this since the beginning. I believe TikTok to be the most, hands down, the most toxic platform that exists currently in the landscape today. It is absolutely f***** disgusting dude. I think it just creates a lazy path for people to say really mean shit.”

Logan Paul has over 22 million subscribers on his individual YouTube, garnering an enormous fan base since his activity on Vine and YouTube from 2013, with his podcast Impaulsive currently with 2.6 million subscribers.