How to watch Charli & Dixie D'Amelio on Celebrity Family Feud - Dexerto

The D’Amelios, TikTok’s megastar family, have revealed that they will be in the upcoming season of Celebrity Family Feud. Want to know more? You’re in the right place.

As June rapidly approaches, that can only mean one thing for quiz show fans – Celebrity Family Feud is coming back soon!

As announced by the official Celebrity Family Feud Twitter on 7 April, the hit TV show will be coming back for its eighth season on Sunday 6 June. As with the main show, Celebrity Family Feud will be hosted by the much beloved Steve Harvey.

For fans of TikTokers and online influencers, this season looks like something that they definitely don’t want to miss, as the D’Amelio family revealed that they would be competing in one of the episodes this season!

In images posted to the official D’Amelio family Instagram, Charli, Dixie, Marc, Heidi and even Madison Perrott can be seen on the iconic podiums during a taping for the show.

They captioned the photo series saying: “We love a good feud!” The D’Amelio patriarch, Marc, also posted about the taping on his own personal Instagram account.

Who will the D’Amelios be competing with on Celebrity Family Feud?

It looks like this will be an episode dominated by online personalities, because the Siwas also revealed that they were taping for the show!

It’s been confirmed that the two celebrity families would be facing off because as well as posting their photos on the same day (10 April), Jojo can also be seen posing for pictures with Charli and Dixie.

Joining Jojo Siwa on the show will be her mom, Jessalyn, dad Tom, her older brother Jayden and relative Miranda. Jojo shared an official snap of the day with her Instagram followers, saying: “We played a FUN game yesterday! Can’t wait for you all to see!”

When will the D’Amelios be on Family Feud?

As of now, the exact episode of Family Feud featuring the D’Amelios and Siwas is unknown. However, it has been confirmed that the show’s first episode will be airing on Sunday 6 June at 8pm EST, and will continue in that slot for all other episodes of the season.

Given that the taping of this episode occurred so soon after the show’s official return is announced, many are speculating that the D’Amelios and the Siwas facing off will be one of the earlier episodes of the season. However, more information about what exact episode the D’Amelios will be featured in will likely be released nearer the time.

How can I watch the D’Amelios on Celebrity Family Feud?

The easiest way to watch the upcoming season on Family Feud would be to watch the show live on ABC Network at 8pm EST once it starts on Sunday 6 June. You can also watch the show on the ABC website.

Because ABC is ge0-restricted, it might be difficult to watch the episode if you’re from outside the US. However, it is likely that the show, as with previous seasons, will eventually be available to stream from Hulu. We will update this article when we know more.