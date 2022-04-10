Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, MrBeast win at Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, along with YouTuber MrBeast, were among the winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 — here’s what they won.

Every year, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, from music to film, and more, as voted for by viewers worldwide.

This year’s event had some of the biggest names in the social media industry up for an award, including creators like Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters, and thousands of fans tuned in to see whether their favorites would end up taking home an award.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio, the most followed creator on TikTok with over 130 million fans, ended up winning the coveted Favorite Female Creator award, beating out Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain, among others.

Charli’s older sister Dixie also took home the award for Favorite Social Music Star, thanks to the series of popular hits she’s released since launching her TikTok career including ‘Psycho’ and ‘F**kboy.’

Then, from the YouTube side of the social media world, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson won the award for Favorite Male Creator, beating out other nominees like Austin Creed, Ninja, and Ryan’s World.

MrBeast has had a hugely successful year, uploading his most popular video to date in 2021 with his incredibly viral ‘Squid Game’ recreation that went on to get over 230 million views on YouTube.

And in true Kids’ Choice Awards fashion, Charli, Dixie, and Jimmy were all slimed on stage after accepting their awards in person, much to viewers’ amusement

There’s no doubt that these three creators will go on to win even more awards in the future, with fans delighted about their Kids’ Choice wins — but who will be coming out on top at next year’s event remains to be seen.