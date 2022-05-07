How to view your analytics on TikTok

If you’re a growing creator on TikTok and want to keep an eye on how well your videos are performing, you’re able to take a look at your analytics. Here’s how to view your stats on TikTok.

TikTok has become the place people go when they want to start growing a social media presence, with the app being home to a whole host of different communities and types of content.

Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Bella Poarch launched their careers thanks to the short-form video platform, garnering an astonishing amount of followers in a relatively short space of time when they first started making videos.

If you are a budding influencer on the app, or someone who’s trying to grow your account, you may find yourself wanting to study how well your videos are doing in order to better plan how to grow your presence going forward.

Fortunately, TikTok has an analytics feature that gives you an insight into your stats.

How to view your account stats on TikTok

In order to view your full analytics on TikTok, you will first need to upgrade to a Pro account. This is a fairly simple process, and can be done from within the app.

Open TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Click on the three lines in the top right, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Go to ‘Manage account.’ Under ‘Account control,’ tap ‘Switch to Business Account.’ Follow the on-screen instructions.

Once you have converted your account to a Business Account, you will then be able to view your full stats.

To access your analytics, simply do as follows:

Go to your profile. Click on the three lines in the top right, then ‘Creator tools.’ Click on ‘Analytics.’

From here, you will be able to take a look at the analytics for things like your content, your followers, lives, and more, and it can prove to be a valuable insight into how your videos are performing on TikTok.

