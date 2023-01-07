Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

If you want to look back at some of the stories you’ve uploaded to Instagram over the years, you can do so easily from the app. Here’s how to view old stories on Instagram.

Instagram is still one of the biggest social media platforms out there and continues to be a key place for people to upload a wide range of content for their friends, family, and followers.

The stories feature is one of the most popular on the app, allowing users to upload images and videos that only last for 24 hours before they are automatically deleted.

But if you ever want to look back on stories that you have previously uploaded, you can view them from the app, even after the 24-hour period is over.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to do it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov The ‘Story’ feature is hugely popular on Instagram.

How to view old stories on Instagram

To access your archived stories, simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on your profile picture in the bottom right corner. Tap the three lines in the top right, then ‘Your activity.’ Go to ‘Archived.’ Click on the posts/stories/live archive button at the top, and make sure you select ‘stories archive’ from the drop-down menu. Here, you can view stories you have previously uploaded.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

How to link your Instagram account to TikTok | How to see your first-liked Instagram post | How to switch Instagram feed to chronological order | How to re-share a post to your Story on Instagram | How to make money on Instagram | How to hide likes on Instagram