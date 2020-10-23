How to use viral copy and paste app ClipDrop - Dexerto

A newly released copy and paste app called ClipDrop has accumulated interest online for its insanely simple copy and paste process between separate devices, including super accurate object detection and background removal. Here’s how to use it.

In the modern world where media content creation is more accessible than ever, artists, creators, and workers have found themselves finding once-impossible techniques immediately accessible via new software.

With a huge proportion of the population now carrying around what are essentially tiny complex computers in their pockets, everyday tasks like paying, taking pictures, and messaging friends have been made even quicker.

While it would seem that the copy and paste function has little room for innovation, a brand new app ClipDrop has proven that assumption wrong with its super convenient and remarkably accurate functionality.

What functions does ClipDrop have?

The most prominent feature of ClipDrop is its amazingly accurate background detection. Promotional videos show a phone pointed at a potted plant, and within the span of just a few seconds the background is automatically removed, and pasted onto an exact point on the computer screen.

It also allows you to directly screenshot images on your desktop, before dragging and dropping them directly to your desired software, background free. This function works with a huge variety of applications including Photoshop, Powerpoint, Google Docs, among others.

Developer Cyril Diagne says that “you can extract anything: objects, people, drawings, and text,” whilst also explaining that “the quality of the salient object detection, background removal, and text detection is now quite incredible.”

How to download and use ClipDrop

Until November 20th, the app is at an early bird price point of $39.99 dollars a year, which includes full access to the features on all platforms, unlimited clips with no ads. However, the app can be trialled for free on iOS, MacOS and Windows.

In order to use the app between devices, you’ll need to have the application downloaded and logged into with an account that you can create or attach upon first opening the app.

Point your phone at the object you wish to clip, and tap the screen to take the picture. The app will automatically remove the background for you. Once you’ve got your object cut out, point your phone at the area of your computer you wish to place the object, and click ‘drop’ to import it.

While ClickDrop is still in its beta form and some bugs are of course to be expected, the app already looks to be receiving high praise and is experiencing a buzz online.