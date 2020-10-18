How to change your Instagram app logo on iOS & Android: all designs - Dexerto

In honor of Instagram’s 10th birthday, the popular photo and video sharing platform is giving its users the option to change the app’s logo to a design used in the past.

Since its debut back in October 6 of 2010, Instagram has been one of the most dominant forces in the social networking sphere. Over the past 10 years, the app has featured numerous logos – from the pre-launch “Codename” design to the current pink-blue-orange emblem.

Of course, with Apple’s recent launch of iOS 14, iPhone and iPad users were given a way to change all their apps’ logos, but Instagram is doing something similar as well – and it’s open to Android users too.

“To celebrate our birthday, this month we’re inviting you to change your app icon to your favorite below,” they wrote in the app. “Thanks for being part of our story and using Instagram to share yours.”

Change the Instagram icon on iPhone & Android devices

In order to be able to switch your IG logo to an older design, first you must access the secret menu via the settings page, which is where the message above can also be found.

Open Instagram Go to your profile page then the settings menu On the settings menu, drag down until you can see all the hidden emojis above Pick your desired logo from all the provided options

Which Instagram logo options are there?

In total, the app gives you 12 different designs to choose from, five of which are the ones used over the years: Codename (pre-launch), Original, Classic, Classic 2, and Current.

The other seven are variations of the current logo but with different color schemes: Twilight, Sunrise, Aurora, Pride, Gold, and Dark.

While Instagram haven’t directly stated until when this option will be available, all indications are that it’ll be until the end of October. There is a chance, of course, that users love this feature so much that the platform decides to make it permanent, or at least extend it for a bit longer.

Either way, it’s a cool little way for the app not only to celebrate its decade of historic success but also to show appreciation to the hundreds of millions of people who have used it over the past 10 years.