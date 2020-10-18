 How to change your Instagram app logo on iOS & Android: all designs - Dexerto
How to change your Instagram app logo on iOS & Android: all designs

Published: 18/Oct/2020 21:44

by Albert Petrosyan
Instagram

instagram

In honor of Instagram’s 10th birthday, the popular photo and video sharing platform is giving its users the option to change the app’s logo to a design used in the past.

Since its debut back in October 6 of 2010, Instagram has been one of the most dominant forces in the social networking sphere. Over the past 10 years, the app has featured numerous logos – from the pre-launch “Codename” design to the current pink-blue-orange emblem.

Of course, with Apple’s recent launch of iOS 14, iPhone and iPad users were given a way to change all their apps’ logos, but Instagram is doing something similar as well – and it’s open to Android users too.

“To celebrate our birthday, this month we’re inviting you to change your app icon to your favorite below,” they wrote in the app. “Thanks for being part of our story and using Instagram to share yours.”

Change the Instagram icon on iPhone & Android devices

In order to be able to switch your IG logo to an older design, first you must access the secret menu via the settings page, which is where the message above can also be found.

  1. Open Instagram
  2. Go to your profile page then the settings menu
  3. On the settings menu, drag down until you can see all the hidden emojis above
  4. Pick your desired logo from all the provided options

Which Instagram logo options are there?

In total, the app gives you 12 different designs to choose from, five of which are the ones used over the years: Codename (pre-launch), Original, Classic, Classic 2, and Current.

The other seven are variations of the current logo but with different color schemes: Twilight, Sunrise, Aurora, Pride, Gold, and Dark.

Instagram logos
Instagram / NY Post
All the logo options for Instagram’s secret birthday feature.

While Instagram haven’t directly stated until when this option will be available, all indications are that it’ll be until the end of October. There is a chance, of course, that users love this feature so much that the platform decides to make it permanent, or at least extend it for a bit longer.

Either way, it’s a cool little way for the app not only to celebrate its decade of historic success but also to show appreciation to the hundreds of millions of people who have used it over the past 10 years.

How to see videos you’ve liked on TikTok

Published: 18/Oct/2020 18:54

by Charlotte Colombo
Pixabay: Kon Karampelas

TikTok

The ‘like’ feature on TikTok isn’t exactly revolutionary, but like all social media platforms, it has become a sort of currency – the more likes you have, the more popular your content is. It is through likes that people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have rose through the ranks to become TikTok royalty.

But as great as likes can be for our own content – whether it be raising your own profile or giving yourself a confidence boost – liking other people’s content can be a great way to save and categorise some of your favourite videos!

As a feature, it isn’t immediately obvious how to find the videos you have previously liked on TikTok, so here’s an easy guide to show you how to find some of your previous likes on the app.

Pexels: cottonbro
It can be hard to find all of your previously-liked videos on TikTok.

How to see videos you’ve liked on TikTok

The simple act of liking a video doesn’t just give the creator some of that desperately-craved validation – it also adds it to a list of all the videos you’ve liked in the past, meaning you can watch some of your favourite content again and again.

Here’s what you need to do if you want to go ahead and access this automatic list:

  1. Login to your TikTok account on your phone – in order to have a saved list of liked videos, you have to have an account!
  2. Go to the ‘Me’ tab, which you can find on the bottom right of your screen.
  3. The first thing you will see is all the videos you’ve posted – to find the videos you’ve liked, press the middle tab, which is represented by a heart and an eye.
  4. Watch all your favourite videos to your heart’s content!
Pexels: cottonbro
All of your liked TikTok videos are stored under the ‘Me’ section on the app.

How to like a video on TikTok

If you’re new to TikTok, you might be wondering how you can like videos in the first place! Each social media app has its own way of showing appreciation to content creators, and this is no different. As mentioned before, liking a video is especially useful because it can help you save it in a list to re-watch later.

To like a video on the app, all you need to do is press the heart-shaped icon that is on the right side of a video. When the heart turns red, this is how you know that you have successfully liked the video. Liked a video by mistake? Simply press the heart icon again and it will go back from red to its original outline.

Pexels: Oliver Bergeron
Liking videos on TikTok is a great way to show content creators support.

Ultimately, TikTok has so many great filters, features and trends, but working out how to navigate them can be challenging for a first-time user. You might have noticed, for example, that anime filter going around that everyone is using.

If you haven’t worked out how to use that filter on the app yet, why not check out our tutorial on it here?