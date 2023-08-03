How to download Twitter videos straight from app

A new feature has been made available on Twitter/X, whereby users can now download videos on the platform rather than having to use third-party programs or frustrating workarounds. Here’s how you can do it to instantly download your favorite content.

Since Elon Musk took over at Twitter in October 2022, the platform has undergone a serious number of drastic changes, including rebranding to simply ‘X’, a quarter-century-long desire from Musk to own a company named as such.

On August 2, he announced that users could now download videos from the platform, a feature users have been clamoring for for years, and the process is relatively simple.

Here’s what you’ve got to do.

Download videos from Twitter

Downloading videos from Twitter couldn’t be easier now thanks to Musk’s latest update to the platform, as he explained in tweets posted on August 2 exactly what you’ve got to do.

All you have to do is follow these steps:

Find the tweet containing the video you want to download on your mobile device. Open the video in fullscreen mode. Click the three dots in the top right corner. Select ‘Download video’.

As it stands, this is only available to do on Apple and Android mobile devices and is not possible on desktops.

Musk added that in the future, the download option will be made available by simply long-clicking on the video, similar to the ‘Tweet Video’ functionality.

As it stands, the feature is exclusive to X Blue users, and there is an option to make videos unavailable to download when you upload them. Not only that but there are also plans to add watermarks to videos so the original creator gets credited.